Doors of Stone release date: Latest updates and what to expect

The Kingkiller Chronicle fans have waited for its third and final novel for over a decade. While the Doors of Stone release date remains a point of contention online, the author has highlighted personal struggles and unexpected success as the cause of the delay. Nonetheless, one question remains: “When will the book hit store shelves?”

If you are an avid reader of fantasy novels, you are probably familiar with Patrick Rothfuss’ The Kingkiller Chronicle. The trilogy’s first two publications, The Name of the Wind and The Wise Man’s Fear, were released in 2007 and 2011, respectively. As of 2024, the books have sold over 10 million copies. But why has the third novel taken this long to come out?

The Kingkiller Chronicle

Genre Heroic fantasy Author Patrick Rothfuss Country United States of America Language English Publisher DAW/Penguin Books Published 27 March 2007-present

Despite The Kingkiller Chronicle’s popularity, there is no publication date for its third book, Doors of Stone. During a November 2014 interview with Christopher Paolini, Patrick Rothfuss narrated how he thought he had about a year left of writing on the project, saying:

There is no release date for Book 3. However, I am channelling all my writing energy towards it. Doors of Stone still has a lot of work before it is perfect, and like I told fans who graced my Portland event, it will take me at least a year to make the book everything I want it to be and more.

The American author added that he did not want to rush the writing process and produce a sub-standard thriller book.

I want your hearts to race as you read this book. I want it to last a thousand years. Therefore, I cannot do this hastily.

While fans were willing to sacrifice a year for a masterpiece, years have passed, and there are no signs that Doors of Stone will come out soon.

Patrick Rothfuss’ explanation of the delay

For 13 years, fans of The Kingkiller Chronicles have patiently waited to return to Kvothe’s fictional life in Temerant. Take a look at some of the reasons why the course has taken this long.

Tight deadlines and personal tragedy

Patrick began working on the trilogy in 1994, and The Name of the Wind was published in March 2007.

However, despite his commitment to publish the second and third books annually, adjustments to the second book caused the delays. The incorporation of new characters to The Wise Man’s Fear saw the book released in 2011 instead of 2008. Rothfuss explained the delay on his blog, stating:

For years, I focused all my energy on Book 1 and paid little attention to the second one. I only realised The Wise Man’s Fear was a hot mess later. By this time, I was transitioning from years of being a hobby writer to a bestseller, and I had never written to a deadline before. In addition, I was struggling with my mom’s death a few months before the book’s release.

Patrick Rothfuss’ perfectionism

While speaking to Christopher Paolini in 2014, Pat revealed that he had to turn his attention from another spinoff, The Tale of Laniel Young-Again, to entirely focus on Book 3 despite having about 75% of the story already written.

In a 2020 Twitch stream via Reddit, the author shared the toll writing the book had taken on his mental health.

I am in therapy because I feel bad I cannot give readers what they want. I transitioned from writing a book I thought would never be published to disappointing millions who carve for The Kingkiller Chronicle Book 3. But you would have it by now if I did not care about the book. I owe fans of my writing something special.

Will there be a third book in The Kingkiller Chronicles?

Sadly, Patrick Rothfuss’ Book 3 is still unreleased as of 2024. As documented by Newsweek, the author’s editor, Betsy Wollheim, voiced her frustration with the delay in 2020, revealing she had not read the piece nine years on. She believed that Pat had not written anything in years.

Patrick Rothfuss’ continued work in the franchise offers hope

Most fans perceived Pat’s release of a Temerant project (The Narrow Road Between Desires) in 2023 as a step in the right direction. But be careful about getting your hopes up until we get official Doors of Stone updates.

FAQs

The Kingkiller Chronicle details the life of a rural innkeeper (Kvothe) living under a pseudonym. He was a wizard infamous as “Kingkiller” in his former life. Here are some frequently asked questions about the trilogy’s third book:

Although The Kingkiller Chronicle Book 2 was published in 2011, Doors of Stone has yet to be released.

Why did Patrick Rothfuss write The Name of the Wind?

The author wrote the book while studying English at the University of Wisconsin. He desired a new kind of book without the generic aspects of fantasy.

How much money did Patrick Rothfuss make?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pat is worth $4 million. His income primarily stems from his career as an author.

This article answers the many searches for "When is the Doors of Stone release date?" Although Patrick Rothfuss read the book's prologue and first chapter on YouTube, it is unclear if and when the piece will be published

