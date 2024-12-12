The South African actor Wiseman Zitha recently opened up about his acting journey

Former The River actor talked about how many times he challenged himself with multiple roles this year

He also shared why he prefers to maintain a very private life and not make headlines for all the wrong reasons

South African actor and model Wiseman Zitha recently spoke with the media about his journey as a celebrity.

Actor Wiseman Zitha on his acting journey

Wiseman Zitha is a South African who wears many hats. He is an actor, model, artist, social media influencer, and content creator.

The star who joined Queen Modjaji cast recently opened up about his acting journey and how it has been since he came to the spotlight.

Speaking to The South African during the Out Of Office Netflix Summer event in Cape Town.

Zitha said:

"I think all the credit belongs to Almighty God. It’s grace. At the start of 2024, I couldn’t have predicted this, but by His grace, we made it. 2024 has truly been a beautiful year for me. I believe I put in the work; this year, my focus differed from previous years. GOD was at the centre, and I truly locked in. There was less hanging out with friends and much more focus on work.

Wiseman also spoke about how important it is for the industry to remain humble and kind to each other, as they never know what will happen next.

He said:

"I think we just need to be kind to one another. The entertainment industry may seem big, but it’s small. We never know what tomorrow holds, so treat people well, and they’ll do the same."

