The South African seasoned actor Luthuli Dlamini is allegedly homeless and living at an abandoned drug den in Randburg

According to a neighbour, the former Scandal! actor had been living in the drug den for almost a year

The neighbour also mentioned that they have seen him there but never judged him as they know the situation that led him to be homeless

The entertainment industry is falling as more seasoned actors and actresses fail to secure acting gigs in showbiz, which results in them financially struggling.

The South African seasoned actor Luthuli Dlamini hasn’t been seen on TV or at other industry-exclusive events, and everyone was left wondering why.

Recently, according to ZiMoja, it has been alleged that the star’s disappearance is that he has been homeless for quite some time and has been living at an abandoned house which is occupied by drug addicts in Randburg, Johannesburg.

According to one of the neighbours, the lady revealed that he had been seeing Dlamini in the abandoned house for a long time. Still, they hadn’t judged or said anything about it as they could not understand which situation led him to be homeless and live in the drug den.

She said:

“He has been staying there for some time; we all know him; all the neighbours recognise him, but no one judges his situation; it can happen to anyone. He lives there with a group of guys, and they respect him.”

The neighbour further mentioned:

“He has not been working and he was forced to live there. He needs help, but maybe he is too ashamed to ask for help.”

The star had a terrible year, as earlier in 2024, he lost his child and has never opened up about it, as it has been very emotional for him.

