More updates regarding the legendary Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza's health since he was admitted to hospital

The legendary singer was said to have shown signs of recovery after having a successful surgery

His Manager also told the media that he was recovering well and was in high spirits and that, hopefully, he would be discharged soon

The South African legendary Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza is fighting for his life in hospital after he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Doc Shebeleza's surgery went well

Many social media netizens have been worried about the Legendary South African Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza, who was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital after his health condition worsened.

According to The South African, Doc Shebeleza, whose real name is Victor Bogopane, recently had a successful surgery and showed signs of recovery.

Speaking to the publication, Shakes Mavundla, the family spokesperson and Manager had been discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He said:

"He’s doing well, and he’s in good spirits. He’s under the doctor’s observation and he might be discharged soon. We, as a family, are in good spirits as well."

The family also revealed that the musician was fine and was preparing for an event when his health deteriorated.

In June 2024, the singer was also admitted to the hospital after a health scare and speaking to the star about it, he said:

"I didn't feel well and had no energy. I went to the hospital, and they urgently admitted me, saying my veins weren't functioning properly. I just laughed. Life."

