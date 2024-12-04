The legendary musician and producer Chicco Twala's son, Longwe, has been denied bail once again

This decision was made after he appeared at the Randburg's Magistrate Court on Wednesday, 4 December 2024

A warrant of arrest was issued for the 34-year-old after he failed to appear in court on 25 October 2024

Longwe Twala appeared in court on 4 December 2024.

The son of legendary music producer Chicco Twala has again made headlines after being re-arrested.

Longwe Twala denied bail

Longwe Twala can't seem to stay away from trouble. The legendary musician and producer's son recently appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court again on Wednesday, 4 December 2024.

According to Daily Sun, Twala was denied bail and is set to remain behind bars for the robbery of his father's studio. Longwe has been detained in jail due to evidence contradicting his claim of being unwell after failing to appear in court on 25 October 2024.

Based on the claims Longwe made, the state prosecutor revealed no medical evidence to support his claims. Additionally, his family, including the aunt he mentioned, was unaware of his alleged illness.

Speaking to the publication regarding Longwe Twala's bail being because he posed as a person who couldn't be trusted, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane said:

"He has demonstrated that he cannot be trusted to adhere to bail conditions. As the state, we will present further reasons to oppose his release if he applies for bail."

Twala's case has been postponed to Monday, 9 December 2024.

Longwe Twala still roaming free despite his warrant of arrest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Longwe Twala, a former child star, is back in the news, but not for the right reasons. A warrant is out for his arrest, yet he’s been spotted living in Soweto without apparent consequences.

Zimoja reported that they saw him wandering around Diepkloof in Soweto. It's still uncertain what steps will be taken next, as Longwe's dad, Chicco Twala, has once asked why the police haven't arrested his troublesome son yet.

