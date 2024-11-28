Longwe Twala, son of legendary musician Chicco Twala, was rearrested for theft and contempt of court after failing to appear in court on 25 October

The NPA confirmed Longwe claimed illness for his absence, and the state plans to oppose his bail application

Longwe and his brother Sello were initially arrested in September for allegedly stealing R200k worth of music equipment from their father's home

Legendary musician Sello "Chicco" Twala's son Longwe's legal problems have continued. The child star was recently arrested for court contempt and might spend Christmas in jail.

Longwe Twala's legal woes continue

Former musician Longwe Twala was arrested again on Tuesday after ignoring his court appearance.

According to ZiMoja, the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonodwane, Longwe claimed he was sick and couldn't honour his court appearance on 25 October. The statement further stated that the state wants to oppose Longwe's bail application.

"He has a right to apply for bail, but mostly probably, as the state, we will be opposing his bail. We will divulge more of our reasons at a later stage."

Why was Longwe Twala arrested?

Longwe and his brother Sello Twala were arrested in September after their father, Chicco Twala, accused them of breaking into his home in Fourways and stealing music equipment worth R200k while the legendary producer was in America.

Sello was released a few days later due to insufficient evidence, while Longwe remained behind bars. He was also released on bail and asked to appear in court on 25 October, but he failed to do that, leading to his recent rearrest.

