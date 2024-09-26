Longwe Twala, son of controversial media personality Sello "Chicco" Twala, has been released from prison after a bail hearing on 25 September

He and his brother Sello were accused of stealing and selling their father's studio equipment, but the magistrate released Longwe on a warning

While Longwe awaits his next court appearance, his brother Sello was previously released due to insufficient evidence against him

Sello "Chicco" Twala's controversial son, Longwe Twala, was released from prison a few weeks after his arrest. Longwe was locked up alongside his younger brother Sello for allegedly stealing studio equipment from their father's studio.

Longwe Twala is now a free man

Controversial media personality Longwe Twala is now free after appearing in the Randburg Magistrates Court for a bail hearing on Wednesday, 25 September.

Briefly News previously reported that Twala was locked up together with his brother Sello after their father reported them to the police. The two brothers were accused of stealing and selling the legendary music producer's studio equipment worth thousands.

Fakaza News noted that Magistrate Abdul Khan released Twala on warning and explained that he would be locked up if he committed another crime.

"Mr Twala, you are released on warning, and you will return to court in October. You must be here on time, and you can now go home."

Longwe Twala to be back in court in October

The report further explained that the 39-year-old star is scheduled to appear in court again on 25 October for further investigations.

Longwe Twala's brother Sello was released a while back due to a lack of evidence that he committed the crime.

Longwe Twala trends for unrecognisable look in court photo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sello "Chicco" Twala's son, Longwe, made his first court appearance after his recent arrest for breaking into his father's house.

Weeks after he and his brother, Sello, were arrested for robbery, Longwe Twala finally made his first court appearance. The troubled former child star was merely a shadow of his former self as he sat in court appearing scruffy, this time, without a hat to conceal his receding hairline.

