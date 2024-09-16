Sello "Chicco" Twala's son, Longwe, recently made an appearance in court over his robbery incident

The troubled child star was arrested after reportedly breaking into his father's house and stealing his studio equipment

His theft case has been postponed, and Longwe is expected to remain in custody until his next appearance

Longwe Twala will remain behind bars after his case was postponed. Images: JacaNews, DailysunCelebs

Source: Twitter

Longwe Twala is expected to remain behind bars after his theft case was postponed.

Longwe Twala remains in custody

Following his alleged robbery at his father's house, Longwe Twala recently appeared in court.

The once-famed musician and son of legendary record producer, Sello "Chicco" Twala was arrested after his father opened a case for theft against him and his brother.

Making his way to the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday, 16 September 2024, Longwe soon learned that he would have to remain in jail for his bail application set for 25 September 2024 - something his dad wanted all along.

Previously, Briefly News reported on Chicco's wishes for his son to remain behind bars, as he fears he may disappear should he be granted bail.

Twitter (X) user newslivesa shared a video from the trial:

Mzansi reacts to Longwe Twala's arrest

Netizens are disappointed in Longwe, while many are still stunned by his appearance:

zdzunisani said:

"Parents failed, rehab failed, prison will also fail. This man is beyond repair. Only Azrael can solve his problems."

AfroNeneBae was in disbelief:

"I'm sorry, who? That's not Longwe, please!"

SabeloThan wrote:

"He didn’t even blink once."

LevyMakwala was concerned:

"Why does he look different?"

AfroNeneBae was stunned:

"There's absolutely no way that's Longwe Twala, omg! I'm screaming!"

jeannyzone1 responded:

"Eish, he even looks older than his dad."

Lehipi01 asked:

"Why did I think he's supposed to be younger than this?"

Sello "Chicco" Twala defends Longwe

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sello "Chicco" Twala's claims that his son did not kill Senzo Meyiwa.

This after the court and several South Africans pointed fingers at the troubled child star for allegedly pulling the trigger and killing the Orlando Pirates goalie.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News