Sello "Chicco" Twala reportedly hopes that his troubled son, Longwe, stays behind bars

The former child star and his brother were arrested after stealing studio equipment from their father's house

Longwe is yet to appear in court for the case, and Sello hopes he will not be granted bail

Sello “Chicco” Twala reportedly wants Longwe to be denied bail. Images: Mothapo Mothapo

Sello "Chicco" Twala apparently wants his son, Longwe, to be denied bail after his recent arrest for theft.

Sello "Chicco" Twala speaks on son's arrest

A week following Longwe and his brother, Sello Twala's arrest for theft, their father, Sello "Chicco" Twala, has reportedly shared his feelings about his troubled son, Longwe.

The legendary musician is said to be frustrated by his son's behaviour, so much so that he hopes he stays behind bars for as long as possible.

According to ZiMoja, as Longwe's bail application hearing approaches, Chicco hopes the courts deny him bail as he fears his son will disappear and fail to make his next court appearances:

"The fact that the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa case would be calling him to testify makes it even more worrying because I know for a fact that he will disappear and miss both his court appearances."

Longwe's name was recently raised during the Senzo Meyiwa trial, where he was suspected of being the trigger man.

Sello "Chicco" Twala denies son's involvement

Ahead of his expected testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Longwe Twala was placed at the scene of the crime along with his father's gun. However, Chicco alleges that his son was not involved.

Briefly News reported on the We Miss You Manelo hitmaker's claims that Longwe did not shoot the late Orlando Pirates goalie despite the court's beliefs.

Moreover, Chicco apparently demanded that other witnesses who were present when Senzo was killed come forward and share their accounts of the incident.

Kelly Khumalo lands in hot water

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to revelations that Kelly Khumalo's phone memory was wiped after Senzo Meyiwa's murder.

Many netizens shared their opinions on the latest development and called to have the singer testify in court.

