Longwe Twala had been arrested after breaking into his father Chicco Twala's studio

It was said that Longwe broke into the studio and stole the equipment valued at thousands of rands

Longwe allegedly carried out this robbery in collaboration with his brother, Sello Twala

Longwe Twala recently got arrested. Image: @iol, @sundayworld

Trouble seems to follow the veteran South African record producer's son, Longwe Twala.

Longwe Twala arrested for robbery and break-in

Longwe Twala is the most hated human being in South Africa, and his recent arrest doesn't make things any easier.

Recently, Chicco Twala's son was put behind bars for breaking into his father's studio and stealing equipment valued at thousands of rands. It was also said that Longwe didn't perform this robbery alone and allegedly collaborated with his brother, Sello Twala.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted about Twala's arrest on their Twitter (X) page, detailing what happened.

They wrote:

"Longwe Twala has been arrested. As reported by Sunday World, Longwe Twala, the son of well-known music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, has been accused of breaking into his father’s music studio and stealing equipment valued at thousands of rands.

"The robbery allegedly carried out in collaboration with Longwe's brother, Sello Twala, occurred while their father was out of the country in the US."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Longwe's arrest

Many netizens had mixed reactions following Longwe Twala's recent arrest. See what many peeps had to say:

@Moshe_Meso wrote:

"I stopped reading at father's music studio, I thought he's been arrested for the Senzo Mayiwa case."

@TwaRSA26 questioned:

"What about the Senzo's case?"

@Deefada13 said:

"I thought it was for murder."

@Sinelizwi_ replied:

"Chicco thinks he smart neh."

@kasicounsellor responded:

"This is what happens when you give children too much privilege and let them grow up thinking the world owes them something. I might be wrong too."

@anelisanqavashe commented:

"I thought this was related to that other case."

