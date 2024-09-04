Sello “Chicco” Twala’s Sons Longwe and Sello to Appear in Court After Stealing From Veteran Musician
- Sello "Chicco" Twala's two sons are reportedly expected to appear in court over a theft case
- Longwe and Sello apparently broke into their father's house and stole several items, prompting him to open a case against them
- Longwe was also mentioned in the Senzo Meyiwa trial and has several fingers pointed at him as the potential shooter
Sello Chicco Twala's two sons have reportedly been arrested and are facing a case of theft after allegedly stealing from their own father.
Longwe and Sello Twala to appear in court
It appears that Sello "Chicco" Twala just can't catch a break and always has law enforcement at his door.
The veteran musician has faced scrutiny over his knowledge about the Senzo Meyiwa murder, where he was even summoned to testify in court, to which he refused.
This time, he will be forced to appear in court for a separate case involving his two sons, Longwe and Sello.
Briefly News understands that the troubled Longwe, who is a potential suspect in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial, and his brother were arrested after breaking into their father's studio and stealing several pieces of equipment.
According to ZiMoja, the pair is expected to appear in court on 4 September 2024.
Longwe Twala identified as Senzo Meyiwa's killer
As his legal troubles mount, it appears that Longwe Twala will face another trial soon.
The Senzo Meyiwa case has been dragging on for over a decade, and it appears that there may be some progress after ballistics reports identified the gun used in the late Orlando Pirates goalie's murder.
Briefly News reported on Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu's claims that the gun used belonged to Sello "Chicco" Twala and was potentially stolen by Longwe, who was also at the scene of the crime and has been identified as the shooter.
Kelly Khumalo in hot water over Senzo Meyiwa trial
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the latest evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.
It was revealed that Kelly Khumalo's phone memory was wiped clean right after Meyiwa's murder, leading netizens to suspect that she had something to hide.
