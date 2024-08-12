The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continued today, 12 August, in court, and the court heard new evidence

An expert shared that Kelly Khumalo's phone memory was wiped clean after Meyiwa's murder

Netizens added their opinions on the case, stating that Kelly Khumalo needs to have her day in court

Kelly Khumalo's name has been brought up once again in court as the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues. This time, shocking evidence against her was shared, and the star is facing harsh scrutiny online.

Kelly Khumalo's cell phone data was read out in court, and it was found that she wiped it clean after Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Anesh Debiky

Kelly Khumalo's phone wiped in the AMs following Meyiwa's murder

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumed on Monday, 12 August 2024, and the court heard new evidence regarding Kelly Khumalo's cell phone data. The former lover of the late soccer star has been mentioned numerous times in court.

This time, an expert shared that Kelly Khumalo's phone memory was wiped clean a few hours after Senzo Meyiwa's murder. X blog page @MDNnewss wrote:

"In a shocking revelation, the court learned that Kelly Khumalo's phone memory was "wiped" mere hours after the murder of Senzo Meyiwa at 1h31:38 am."

Netizens share thoughts on new findings in Meyiwa's case

Reacting to the news, South Africans added their opinions on the case. Many said that Kelly Khumalo needs to have her day in court, while others questioned the authenticity of the records.

@complexrori said:

"Deleting evidence can simply mean she has a motive."

@n0ndaba_ argued:

"I am not happy with the expert testimony. Does he even know the technical difference between storage and memory? Did he provide concrete evidence that Kelly wiped the phone?"

@Bidegah asked:

"What more evidence do these idiots need to arrest this woman."

@Dingswayo_N stated:

"That's a lead on its own."

@CalliePhakathi said:

"We already knew this though."

@LifeOfASigma said:

"I still don’t understand how she hasn’t been charged."

@Natty3_LFC added:

"She is not innocent this one."

