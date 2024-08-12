Pop-singer Kelly Khumalo will be taking centre stage at the late Senzo Meyiwa trial

This was after the legal teams argued if there were calls made between the singer and some of the accused men

The state has prompted the police data analyst Lambertus Steyn to give his testimony again

Singer Kelly Khumalo takes centre stage at Senzo Meyiwa trial. Image: Oupa Bopape and Anesh Debiky

Source: Getty Images

This is one of Mzansi's longest and dragging cases. The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues to be fought in court, and pop singer Kelly Khumalo has made headlines on social media.

Kelly Khumalo set to take centre stage at Senzo Meyiwa Trial

With the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial, the Empini hitmaker is expected to take centre stage in court after legal teams argued about the alleged calls between the singer and some of the accused men.

According to eNCA, the state has recalled the police data analyst Lambertus Steyn after earlier testifying that there were calls between Khumalo and one of the accused, even though Vodacom didn't support his testimony.

@eNCA posted about this on Twitter (X) and wrote:

"Singer and actress Kelly Khumalo is expected to take centre stage at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial."

See the post below:

Fans react to Kelly Khumalo taking the stand at the trial

Shortly after the publication announced that Kelly would be taking centre stage at the trial, any netizens reacted to that:

@zinn_le wrote:

"Long overdue. She should have been one of the first ones to stand trial. I wonder why it took so long, she was the lover in this case, therefore, suspect number one."

@XUFFLER questioned:

"When are they arresting Kelly?"

@nomzn_n said:

"I need this wrapped up with a verdict."

@_bsspotter1 commented:

"This is dragging out far too long . Clearly there are shenanigans behind the scenes."

@Khayastixx replied:

"Lol, I bet she will be sick."

@justbongza mentioned:

"Finally the devil herself."

Affidavit claims Senzo Meyiwa's death was a contract kill

In a previous report from Briefly News, an affidavit revealed that Meyiwa may not have been killed due to a robbery.

Brigadier Bongani Gininda testified that two of the accused allegedly confessed in an affidavit that they were contracted to kill the soccer player. Netizens discussed the alleged confession, some believing it and others questioning it.

Source: Briefly News