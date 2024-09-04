Music producer Chicco Twala has debunked assertions that his son Longwe Twala shot Senzo Meyiwa

Chicco Twala mentioned that the witnesses who were present when Senzo Meyiwa got shot should speak up

Longwe and his brother Sello Twala appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of theft

Chicco Twala said Longwe Twala did not shoot Senzo Meyiwa. Images: @officiltwinny on X/Anesh Debik via Getty Images/Power98.7

Source: UGC

Chicco Twala is adamant that his son, Longwe Twala, is innocent and is not the person who pulled the trigger and killed Senzo Meyiwa.

Twala defends son Longwe from murder claims

Music producer Chicco Twala reiterated that his son Longwe Twala is not the murderer. Twala said Longwe might be capable of many things, but not murder.

There have been speculations that Longwe Twala shot Senzo Meyiwa. However, Chicco has since spoken out and slammed those rumours. Speaking to the media after his sons Longwe and Sello Twala appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court, Twala said a catfish account started the rumour.

He then slammed people who believed the rumours, which, according to him, were started by an engagement baiting X account.

Chicco Twala says witnesses know who shot Senzo

Twala further stated that the people who were present when Senzo Meyiwa got shot should speak up. The goalie was shot at Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus.

He further said that he encouraged his son to clean up so he could prove that he never killed Senzo.

"I took him to rehab over 30 times, I did everything I could. Before I left for the US, I sat him down, spoke to him: 'You’re under pressure. Everyone thinks you did this with Senzo. Here’s an opportunity to prove yourself'. It went in there and out the other. I can’t, so what must I do?"

Longwe and his brother Sello Twala appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of theft.

The video was shared by @eNCA.

Senzo Meyiwa trial takes unexpected turn

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Senzo Meyiwa trial has South Africans in a headspin. The trial recently took an unexpected turn.

Intense discussions have arisen over the bullet found at the crime scene and its possible connection to a firearm under investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News