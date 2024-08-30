A clip from the Senzo Meyiwa trial has South Africans saying that this criminal case has it all

Intense discussions have arisen over the bullet found at the crime scene and its possible connection to a firearm under investigation

Judge Mokgoatlheng gave his own explanation and opinion during the trial, which led to people debating if this was proper conduct

PRETORIA—The Senzo Meyiwa case at the Pretoria High Court has created a discussion online regarding the characters in the case and the ethics of whether Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng should be giving his own explanations.

The defence (left) holds up a ruler and spirit level when discussing consistency and accuracy. The judge (right) pretends to look through a microscope. Image: @sabcdigitalnews

The court resumed on 30 August with the defence's comment about precision and the appearance of building tools in the hand of the defence.

"Getting back to our topic of science being an art of accuracy, precision and consistency."

Colonel Chris Mangena then faced tough questions from the defence in an attempt to undermine his testimony. The defence tried to imply that the quality of analysis and exhibits would be higher if a person was well-to-do and lived in an affluent area like Sandton instead of living in the 'bundus.'

The online debate of the court theatrics

@GracefulAunt asks the judiciary to get involved:

"It is improper for a judge to give his own explanation and opinion DURING a trial!Why is the Judiciary silent on this? Why are you silent about this circus?

@ThabisoSithole responds to the above statement with an alternative viewpoint:

On the contrary, the fact that the Court is up to scratch & understands the evidence that is being led is a thing of beauty. I would be more worried if the Court had no idea what was going on. What Judge is narrating is common Sense/Fact & not evidence.

@Bhubesi_ZN comments on what this case does to South Africa's justice system:

"This case is a mockery of the justice system in RSA they select the most unserious people to preside over this case…"

@Tazz1754621 finds hilarity in the judge's explanation.

"Mangena said you turn both not just one. Now my lord makes it seem like you check the one only. He’s not listening and taking notes that’s why he’s not following. How to compare two striations if you only twisting one bullet ? 😂😂😂"

@SuccessBB77 gives their opinion on what science is:

Science is not about common sense.

Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Longwe Twala Identified As Suspected Shooter

Longwe Twala has been identified as the suspected shooter in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. This development follows a cross-examination that implicated Longwe as the one who fired the shot using his father's gun.

Many South Africans are now demanding Longwe's arrest and expressing frustration over the lack of progress in the case.

