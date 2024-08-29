Rural Madala Flexes Brain Power, Breaks Down Subliminal Word and Impresses Mzansi: “I Was Not Ready”
- Video material showing a learned madala giving Mzansi a knowledge lesson of note floored everyone listening in
- An X user posted a clip of the old man breaking down a subliminal term which, on the surface, seemed obvious
- Social media users were floored by the lesson, taking to the comments section to react to the material with surprise
A madala with a lifetime of experience displayed a sliver of the bottom well of knowledge he had accumulated, stunning all who saw it.
Amazingly, he delivered his "Did you know" in a way that made many younger students of the University of Life to doubt their knowledge.
Rural madala flexes brain power
In a video online, the old man gets to it and breaks down the word "hospital", which you would never have guessed was actually an acronym.
X user @TiisetxoSetso shared the clip with the caption:
"Kanti thina besufunda kuphi (But where did the rest of us go to school)?"
The flabbergasted X user had good reason to do a double-take. The 33-second material shows the madala standing in front of a tin door.
"Hospital" is spelt on it, with every letter being the first letter of a full word. When read together, these letters form a full sentence to complete the acronym.
The old man is heard saying:
"Hospital umeleni? What is the meaning of the word hospital? It means, 'House of sick people including treatment and labour'. That is the meaning of the word hospital."
Mzansi take in lesson
This little lesson blew the minds of chuffed locals, garnering the video about 30,000 views and almost 1,000 likes in the five hours since its posting.
Briefly News looks at the amazed responses that trailed it.
@_Lolo_Pat wrote:
"I'm dusted rn [right now]."
@prow_II said:
"I was not ready."
@Steez0147 added:
"I was today old."
Source: Briefly News
