A TikTok video shows the man being admitted to the High Court as an attorney at the age of 63

His daughter, who posted the video, shared that he matriculated at the age of 55 and decided to pursue his dream of studying law

South Africans on TikTok poured in congratulations for the new attorney, praising his dedication to lifelong learning and resilience

One woman, @vezovezi_dlamini, celebrated her father's achievement of becoming an admitted attorney at The High Court at the age of 63.

A man defied the odds and became an admitted attorney at The High Court. Image: @vezovezi_dlamini/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Video shows 63-year-old father becoming an attorney

A video posted on TikTok shows the father in the court during the official auspicious occasion.

@vezovezi_dlamini shared that her father matriculated at the age of 55 and decided to follow his dream to study law.

An adult choosing to go back to school is commendable. It demonstrates a commitment to lifelong learning and a willingness to invest in oneself. It can also be a sign of courage and resilience, especially if the person returns to school after a long absence.

See the video below:

South Africans pour in congratulations for the 63-year-old attorney

There are many reasons why adults might choose to go back to school. Some may want to pursue a new career or advance in their current one. Whatever the reason, it is a bold step that is worthy of recognition and celebration once the reward has finally been reaped.

Netizens were inspired and moved by the man's commitment to following his dream career despite his age or the odds faced against him.

zinyobulala_sabiemadlala said:

"Wow sihlaleleni singafundi bakithi ❣️❣️."

Limpho Mokoena replied:

"I’ll come back here every time I feel demotivated ❤️."

Scorpio_Queen commented:

"I needed to see this I’m 3rd year at the age of 39 and wanted to give up next year.Inspired ."

Londiwe Hadebe replied:

"He’s our Dad now ❤️ Congratulations to him finishing strong."

Mlungu commented:

"He went to the University of Limpopo he enrolled in 2019. I know him❤️."

Velly Nkosi remarked:

"Bathandekayo ngicela ningamiswa umuntu uma you want to fulfil your dream! please!"

MaDlamini❤️ said:

"Congratulations to him, Sibalukhulu, Magaduzela, Mabonela empunzini, Magaga kaNsele."

Source: Briefly News