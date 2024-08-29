A second video of alleged Zama Zamas turning up underground has surfaced and is making the rounds on social media

The @sa_crime X page shared the clip capturing the bizarre scenes, depicting the group taking in the groove atmosphere

Mzansi online users were a chirpy bunch, expressing intense and hilarious commentary over the peculiar goings-on

Alleged Zama Zamas turned up again in another clip that surfaced. Images: Gianluigi Guercia, Marco Longari

Mzansi is not letting up on proving its penchant as a movie set, but an underground tavern takes it to a whole new level.

A second clip of alleged illegal miners, or Zama Zamas, has emerged, again showing the group breaking a leg in the cramped space below the surface.

Alleged Zama Zamas turn up in second clip

The @sa_crime X page posted the material with the rephrased caption:

"Another video of an underground tavern by illegal miners/Zama Zamas has surfaced on social media."

In the follow-up 34-second clip, the jovial group can be seen wearing typical miners' clothing, complete with helmets and boots.

Others are seen sitting back and watching a few others on their feet dancing to the music blaring throughout the hollow crevice.

Adding to the atmosphere, the men, comprising at least a dozen alleged Zama Zamas, whose activities are rife in SA, exchange dumpy and quartz bottles.

More of them have red plastic cups in hand, merrily enjoying the underground atmosphere. At least two exchange impromptu handshakes with the rest of the group as the clip rolls to an end.

It is unknown where the video was taken or the language spoken by the alleged Zama Zamas. The clip garnered over 100,000 views 16 hours after its publishing.

Vocal locals dig into bizarre turn-up

It also had almost 900 likes and 600 reposts.

Briefly News took a deep dive into the comments section to look at a few of the over 110 responses to the bizarre scenes.

@custy_kgadi wrote:

"Four lions in there will sort out this mess."

@JVCK89 said:

"The thought of the smell just gave me a headache."

@Mabokisi added:

"The level of [lawlessness], @CyrilRamaphosa. We can’t have such in our land. What’s going to happen to our children and grandchildren under such conditions? Please intervene."

Zama Zama miners groove underground

