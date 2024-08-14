A viral video posted by @ericminjatz shows miners partying underground, sparking a mix of amusement and concern on social media

While some South Africans found the video entertaining, others raised safety and legality concerns

The incident highlighted the dangerous realities of underground mining in South Africa

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The video has reignited discussions about the risks associated with zama zama operations. Images: @ericminjatz/stock

Source: TikTok

A recent viral video showing a group of miners having a lively party underground has sparked both amusement and concern among South Africans.

The video, posted by @ericminjatz on social media, captures a group of men deep below the earth's surface, passing around red cups and vibing to the music.

The post, titled "Underground Bash 😂😂😂," quickly gained attention, drawing a mix of reactions from netizens.

An underground party

In the video, the miners are seen enjoying themselves, seemingly unbothered by their surroundings:

This has led to widespread speculation about the legality of their activities.

Many online users couldn't help but question whether the men were "zama zamas".

Mzansi puzzled by underground groove

While the video has provided some comedic relief for social media users, it has also brought attention to the dangerous and often illegal world of underground mining.

The South African government has been cracking down on zama zama operations due to their significant risks to the miners and surrounding communities.

One user, @mettymexmthembu, humorously commented:

"Abaphansii bajabulilee😭🤣" [The ancestors are happy.]

@mabssmokhele echoed a similar sentiment, stating:

"No ways 😭😭😭 ngingabulawa yi claustrophobia la." [No ways... I would die because of claustrophobia.]

@Anele Ngcongolo jokingly warned:

"Aibo nina 🤣🤣🤣 Nizofa lapho." [You guys will die there.]

However, not everyone found the video amusing, suggesting that the miners were putting themselves at risk. Others, like @Loveliness, pointed out the seriousness of the situation, commenting:

"Illegal mining uyayibona" [You can just see illegal mining.]

Despite these warnings, some users were intrigued by the unusual party location. @Biblos even joked:

"Send us the location lapho."

While @Gugulabo Zwane shared a more lighthearted sentiment:

"Hayi mina ngiyanithanda shem🥰🥰🥰"

The post also led to a conversation about the potential hazards associated with illegal mining. @fortu 2.0💍 commented:

"Sithi ama earthquake kanti yini😭"

Finally, @jabutoku asked the question on everyone's mind:

"Zama zama?"

Men pranked on their way home from groove

Briefly News reported that two people from groove had an interesting encounter and the clip amused many.

The TikTok footage captured the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

The clip entertained social media users as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News