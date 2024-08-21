Bacardi dancer and singer Tsekeleke did the most when he let loose on stage during a live show

A video of the entertaining segment, posted to X by user @Am_Blujay, has gone viral online

Online users made a beeline to the comments section, serving up some hilarious responses

Entertainer Tsekeleke breaking out in a dance during a live show left a young woman puzzled. Images: @maetsebane

Entertainers come in all shapes and sizes, and so does their stage presence.

Bacardi dancer and singer Tsekeleke more than delivered in this department during an electrifying show in a video making the rounds online.

Tsekeleke dances on stage at show

And the surprise painted across one attendee’s face told the full story in the clip shared by @Am_Blujay.

“This is funny (laughing emoji),” read the accompanying caption.

The short 24-second video shows a burly, heavy-set Tsekeleke stealing the show centre-stage, wriggling and jiggling what his mama gave him.

A bright smile lights up his face.

The camera pans away and captures a shot of a show attendee, who, to the contrary, stares with a visibly awe-struck expression across her face.

Her one hand over her gaping mouth amplifies her amazement.

SA cackles at incredible scenes

Mzansi’s busting online community shared the sentiment, flooding the comments strip with hilarious and incredulous replies.

The video attracted three million hits, over 9000 likes, 2000 bookmarks, and 1000 reposts in the 14 hours since it was published.

Briefly News looks at the some 200 responses to it.

@Mel_Trends wrote:

“She tryna figure out how he got that big.”

@GraceKing1167 said:

“She is beyond flabbergasted, and I do not blame her.”

@MissyDumelo added:

“She’s gonna be traumatised for life.”

@dhatghuur reacted:

“My reaction, too, when I looked at what she was seeing.”

@kamibbyx joked:

“I'd be scared for my life when he looked at me.”

