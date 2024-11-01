Prince Kaybee sparked backlash on social media after calling Brenda Fassie’s songwriting average, igniting strong reactions from fans

Many defended MaBrr’s legacy, arguing that her powerful voice and charisma outweighed lyrical complexity

While some fans agreed with Kaybee, most emphasised Fassie's unique impact on South African music

Prince Kaybee caught strays when he shared his thoughts about the late iconic South African star Brenda Fassie's music. The star noted that he thinks MaBrr's pen game was average.

Prince Kaybee threw massive shade at Brenda Fassie's lyrics. Image: ALEXANDER JOE/AFP and @princekaybeesa

Prince Kaybee disses Brenda Fassie's lyrics

Prince Kaybee has landed in hot water over his statement on social media. The star who always rubs Mzansi up the wrong way because of his unfiltered posts ruffled some feathers again.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker shared his opinion on the Vuli Ndlela hitmaker. He said that although she is regarded as one of the greatest performers in South Africa, she was not the best lyricist. He wrote:

"Brenda Fassie’s pen game was average."

Fans react to Prince Kaybee's post

Social media users came out guns blazing at Prince Kaybee for disrespecting the legendary Brenda Fassie. Some agreed with Kaybee about some of MaBrr's lyrics.

@sinyekembagmai2 said:

"But you also released " Kuthi Hhu" and we never complained 🤣"

@Vyolw2 commented:

"You'll never Match her Legacy though."

@MightiJamie wrote:

"But her voice was a stove on 6 and her performance was a red hot charcoal. So at the end of the day she could have said inkie pinkie ponkie and it would have been the number one song of the year."

@SIYA_VS commented:

"It’s not like she was a rapper & stuff. She understood the vibes that’s what's important."

@Xesha8 wrote:

"True totally agree but girl was a superstar organic across Africa we fell in love with her...akekho futhi omdlulayo in this generation."

