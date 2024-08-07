Music producer and DJ Prince Kaybe recently dropped a bombshell on social media to his followers

The Charlotte hitmaker claimed that he has been receiving a lot of death threats in his DMs

The star also shared that he emphasised with everyone who has been bullied on social media and forced to deactivate their accounts

Prince Kaybee dropped a bombshell on social media. Image: @prince_kaybee

Source: Instagram

This is another story from our very controversial Prince Kaybee, who recently dropped a bombshell on social media.

Prince Kaybee claims to have received death threats

South African music producer Prince Kaybee recently shared shocking news that stunned many netizens. This was after the star faced backlash for his controversial comments regarding Pastor Mboro's scandal.

Earlier on, Prince Kaybee claimed that he received a lot of death threats on social media and that he has learned how to deal with all those who are attacking him online.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He wrote on his Twitter (X) page:

"I’ve gotten used to it, you should see the death threats in my DM’s. But I’m numb, have zero feeling towards any form of attack, but I empathise with people that are bullied into silence and deactivate accounts because I know not everyone is tough enough."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee receiving death threats

Netizens reacted to the claims Prince Kaybee receiving death threats from people in his DMs:

@DQFab_ZA responded:

"They can never make me hate you."

@Forlan__12 said:

"Whenever you disagree with someone else's tweet, I go through the replies, and my heart bleeds for you hey. But sometimes tables turn, and the very same people will come to you or post on the TL saying they want help."

@VendaVendor questioned:

"My question is Why though? Why do you give so much energy to their bad energy? Is it not draining?"

@NikkiNikkineike said:

"Twitter is Toxic."

@MrbRegulat54247 replied:

"People like you are very necessary in life and I like the way you always have a different angle to view things. Some people may not like it but after some time they will wake up and know this guy was right."

@Melow_S27 wrote:

"You musn't take death threats lightly batho ba hafa ka montle kamo."

Prince Kaybee links up with fan

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee shooting his shot to work with a budding artist.

The vocalist sang over one of Kaybee's latest productions, and it was only a matter of time before the producer hit him up with hopes of working together.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News