Music producer Prince Kaybee faced backlash on social media after his controversial comments on Paster Mboro's scandal

The Charlotte hitmaker made insensitive remarks about the school kids who went to burn down Mboro's church on Twitter (X)

Many netizens dragged the star to hell and back for how he addressed the situation

Prince Kaybeewas roasted after commenting on Pastor Mboro's saga. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

As usual, Prince Kaybee decided to share his opinion regarding Pastor Mboro on social media, which rubbed many online users the wrong way.

Prince Kaybee faces backlash after weighing on Pastor Mboro

Mara, Prince Kaybee likes stirring the pot on social media with his frequently controversial comments. He was dragged into the mud not long ago for supporting Miss SA finalist Vandessa Chidimma Adetshina.

Recently, the star decided to share his opinion regarding school kids who decided to burn Pastor Mboro's church after he went to a primary school in Katlehong carrying dangerous weapons.

The star made insensitive remarks about the young kids on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Looking at this and thinking only 2% of these learners will have decent jobs as adults, the rest will just pile up the unemployment stats, shame man."

See the post below:

Netizens slam Prince Kaybee

Many netizens on social media slammed the music producer for making such harsh remarks about the school kids. See some of the comments below:

@BRA_MATHIBELA wrote:

"You always go west when others are going to east. These kids are addressing a very serious issue here."

@ZweliKINGDlomo commented:

"Your point is irrelevant Prince Kaybee."

@Mutshidzimatidz responded:

"Sometimes is better to remain silent because the more you type the more we realise how empty you are."

@UmashiyaAmahle replied:

"It's not your place to say that, focus on your own perfect kids . Respectfully so you enjoy triggering people wena Kabelo yoo haa aa."

@Karabo_M6 tweeted:

"But they didn't burn schools."

@A12Mangen commented:

"The government has failed them, so they are taking the law into they own hands.. quite sure you would do the same."

Armed men forcefully take school pupils

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a group of men terrorised teachers and pupils at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong on Monday afternoon.

Four men were seen in the foyer at what appears to be a primary school, threatening alarmed educators while dragging out two pupils. The educators' bewildered shouting and the children's baffled cries did not deter the perpetrators.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News