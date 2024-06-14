Prince Kaybee recently spoke about the decline of album culture over the years

The Charlotte hitmaker expressed disappointment at how albums are produced and consumed, speaking on the listener's attention span

Mzansi weighed in on Kaybee's rant, saying artists needed to study their consumers and the musical landscape

The ladies' favourite heartthrob, Prince Kaybee spoke about the decline of album culture and how musicians went from releasing 12 to 20-track projects to much less, due to the consumer's decreased attention span over the years.

Prince Kaybee discusses album culture

Prince Kaybee recently sparked a conversation about the evolution of album culture over the years, noting how projects are becoming shorter and shorter.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, KaBillion ranted about the culture being "dead" and how musicians once found joy in compiling 12 to 20-track projects with the hopes of keeping the listener zoned in for an hour, but all that has changed.

Kaybee blamed the decrease in people's attention span, which, according to research by Northeastern Global News, has dropped from around two and a half minutes to around 45 seconds.

For this reason, unless you're 30-song Chris Brown, musicians find it hard to release albums longer than 15 tracks, instead releasing follow-up ("deluxe") projects to pack up their unreleased music.

"Album culture is so dead, it hurts. Back in the day, working on 12 to 20 songs and compiling them in such a way the consumer stays honed in till the last song used to be exciting. Today, that is unachievable.

"The attention span has taken a decline. Even conversations must be as short as possible, what time a we live in."

Mzansi weighs in on Prince Kaybee's rant

Netizens discussed the Shuk Shuk hitmaker's frustrations and acknowledged the conversation surrounding listeners' attention span:

AustineMsagala said:

"Today's attention span has forced people to compile their thoughts in two lines because their paragraphs won't be read. People can't even read a paragraph because 'It's too long.'"

Cyrusmusik wrote:

"I was shocked to learn that an artist I admire recently released a 30-track album."

kinetic_muziq posted:

"We're okay with EPs."

Meanwhile, some netizens argued that nothing has changed, some blaming the decline in music quality:

Khomotso_Grey said:

"Kelvin Momo does it effortlessly."

Lesh154 wrote:

"We hip hop fans can't relate to this."

Range888888 argued:

"The product we are made to consume has declined in quality. Only Kabza gave us a high-quality album."

