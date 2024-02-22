Prince Kaybee announced that he has a new song on the way

The Charlotte hitmaker shared a teaser of his upcoming track, Shuk Shuk and received the green light from supporters

Mzansi praised Kaybee's musical genius while eager to hear the track in its entirety

Prince Kaybee announced that he has a new song on the way. Images: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee is about to set the streets on fire with his upcoming release. The ladies' favourite DJ posted a snippet of his new song, Shuk Shuk, which is expected to arrive in March 2024, and fans have already dubbed it an instant hit.

Prince Kaybee previews new song

It appears all the fasting and training was Prince Kaybee's way of preparing to release new music, and he's ready!

The Club Controller has something cooking and gave fans a taste of what he's been busy with, a song titled Shuk Shuk featuring Natasha MD.

In several social media posts, the DJ shared snippets of his new song, also having Lebza The Villain have a spin with it. The song is expected to drop on 31 March 2024:

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's song

Netizens gave Shuk Shuk a big thumbs-up and sang Prince Kaybee's praises for the song.

Previously, KaBillion received some backlash after it was revealed that he had remixed Ralf Gum's hit song without his consent.

Sotho_Prince was impressed:

"Your ability to pick the right vocalist for all your songs has to be studied at an MBA level."

Skyy_Ivy praised Kaybee:

"Thank you for your consistency, I appreciate your authenticity. I arrived on 'I Am Music' and have been a fan since!"

ntoki_ntokozo said:

"This one is timeless, bro."

fundum0 wrote:

"I've been waiting for another classic like this, SA has been sleeping on you."

bob_thebui1der declared:

"Yeah, this is a banger."

tweetsbyzaraki was proud:

"A Kaybee fan through and through."

