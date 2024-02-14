Prince Kaybee recently took a cute photo with his mother and posted it online

The Charlotte hitmaker and his mom were all smiles, posing for a selfie in their sunglasses

Fans admired KaBillion's picture, while others couldn't help but drag his recent drama

Prince Kaybee showed off his sweet relationship with his mom in a cute selfie. Images: princekaybee_sa

Prince Kaybee shared a cute picture with his mom. The disk jockey has been at the centre of some criticism but decided to ignore the hate with a sweet mother-son selfie that melted netizens' hearts.

Prince Kaybee posts photo with mom

Our boy Prince Kaybee took some time off from posting steamy photos and showed some love to his first love - his mom.

The Club Controller had fans feeling all mushy inside after seeing his photo with Queen Kaybee looking cool in their sunglasses while posing for a car selfie.

Taking to his social media pages, KaBillion posted his photo and bragged about his mom's swag:

"Mom drip."

Mzansi shows love to Prince Kaybee

Fans are loving the photo of Prince Kaybee and his mom:

its_ratii wrote:

"I wanna be like this with my mom when she’s in her golden years."

Lhalha89433337 posted:

"A happy son, a happy mum."

lesemola responded:

"I like her she's so adorable."

sadneysloa said:

"Every successful man has a good relationship with their mothers. Ladies, don't fight that woman, you will come out last."

Meanwhile, some netizens brought up Kaybee's recent drama:

GodzilaTR asked:

"She also saw your pictures?"

Godide2023 said:

"Your mom must be very proud to raise a sex champion."

ModernMakoti asked about the Maphorisa incident:

"Is she aware of what Phori said about her child?"

MissQueKay asked:

"Does your mom know you hate women and see them as objects?"

Prince Kaybee shows off son's racing skills

In more Prince Kaybee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the disc jockey showing off his son's impressive e-racing talent.

Kaybee opened up about his plans to invest in their shared hobby, and received encouragement from fans:

2PacIsInGhana said:

"My brother, the way he hits that apex and follows the racing line? Nah, you’ve definitely got something here."

