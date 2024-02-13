A mom in a nightgown adorably filmed her daughter's dance moves in an apartment parking lot

One loving and supportive mother may have just won herself the Mom of The Year award.

Mom records daughter's dance video

A TikTok video shared by @chantell_ngonyama shows the mother making a great effort to record her daughter dancing in the parking lot of their apartment estate.

The mom, still dressed in her nightdress, is seen closely trying to capture her daughter's angles and trendy dance moves.

Why supporting your child is important

Speaking to Briefly News, relationship expert Shelley Lewin said supporting and celebrating your child creates lasting positive memories for children.

"These memories contribute to a sense of belonging and attachment within the family unit. Positive experiences during childhood can shape a child's outlook on life and influence their overall well-being in the long run.

"This also motivates children to strive for success. It instils a sense of accomplishment and encourages them to set and pursue goals," Shelley explained.

SA moved by the mother-daughter moment

The video left many netizens feeling warm and fuzzy as they responded with sweet comments praising the mother for being so supportive of her daughter's interests.

. said:

"My mom would never."

MissAngie commented:

"How I wish I had a mom."

ntukuso4199 wrote:

"Nchoo that's so lovely."

Fablane_85 commented:

"Lol, you can tell she told mom not to move bless that's so cute."

sandrakgatle1 wrote:

"Wow, this is nice. I really miss this feeling we used to this with my late daughter."

Dakaphaa music responded:

"So you zooming everything there on top. Which resident is this."

livewithphumz responded:

"This is my mom ♥️"

