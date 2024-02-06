A young woman took to the internet to showcase herself dancing with her little sister after her parents refused to let her go to the groove

In the video, the father was startled as he watched his daughters dance while the mother cheered them on

The clip of the ladies dancing left many people online gushing over how they had fun together while others poked fun at the father

A lady decided to bring the groove at home after her parents denied her a night out. Her dance moves and those of her younger sister left peeps entertained.

A South African mom cheered her girls on as they groove in a TikTok video. Image:@nonkeyyy

Mother cheers daughters on as they groove

The video posted by @nonkeyyy on the video platform shows a young woman dancing with her little sister. In the video, the two girls jump up and down as they groove to their favourite song. Their father sits on a couch, watching his two daughters in shock as they dance.

The mom was sitting on another couch, cheering her girls on. @nonkeyyy captioned her video post saying:

"Mantuli and her husband did not let you go to the groove, so you bought groove home."

The video has gone viral, gathering over 1.1 million viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the video below:

People were amused by the girls dancing as they flocked to the comments with laughter.

Hermosa said:

"Please, I love your mom and dad."

Londeka shared:

"I think maNtuli also doesn't wanna lala ekhaya."

Vuyomabuza998 wrote:

"I think mantuli also wanted to go."

Nthabiseng Tsita gushed over the clip, saying:

"Sitting back in the warmth of your home, with your husband, watching your happy kids have fun at home must be everything."

Mukhethwa added:

"Your dad was "ehe ehe there's are lot going here."

Mom joins daughter's dance to Trey Songz's 'Say Aah' in TikTok video

Briefly News reported that a mum and daughter performed a dance show at home. In a video, she put on a show next to her mother.

The TikTok video of the mother and daughter received more than 16000 likes. There were comments from people who were raving about the gorgeous duo. A TikTok video by @amour_thato shows a daughter who started filming a dance. Her mother entered her room in the middle of her dance to Trey Songz's 'Say Aah' and joined in.

