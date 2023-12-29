A young woman was dancing when her mother walked into her room and found her mid-dance to a Trey Songz track

The video of the mother and daughter left many people on the internet gushing over how they had fun together

Peeps gave lots of attention to the TikTok post, and many could not help but compliment the mother and daughter

A mum and daughter put on a dancing show. In a video, she put on a show next to her mother.

A TikTok video shows a woman, and her mom's moves to Trey Songz's music and many thought it was wholesome. Image: @amour_thato

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the mother and daughter received more than 16000 likes. There were comments from people who were raving about the gorgeous duo.

Mum and daughter dance in TikTok video

A TikTok video by @amour_thato shows a daughter who started filming a dance. Her mother entered her room in the middle of her dance to Trey Songz's 'Say Aah' and joined in.

Watch the video below:

South Africa amused by mother and daughter

People commented that the video was entertaining. Many noted how pretty and happy the girl looked with her mother.

user2576539242542 said:

"Mamzo a W dancer."

Not me<3 commented:

"This is so my mummy I miss her so much."

KgothatsoSan wrote:

"I swear all mom's dance the same."

gossipgirl commented:

"The smile that crept on your face when she joined."

Gflow added:

"Tell my mother in law I said hi."

Mosa gushed:

"We all love mama."

Mother and daughter get major reactions

