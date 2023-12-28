A pregnant woman on TikTok showed one of her latest videos documenting her journey carrying a child

One lady posted a TikTok video captured a rare moment of her pregnancy on camera that fascinated viewers

People on TikTok were stunned after seeing the video of the unborn baby's activity in the woman's belly

One woman who is expecting a baby posted an amazing TikTok video. The clip shows the moment that her baby was on the move.

A TikTok video shows a pregnant woman who recorded her baby rotating after being in breach. Image: @niaanicole_.

Source: TikTok

Many people were fascinated by the video of the pregnant lady, and it got thousands of likes. There were also hundreds of comments raving about the moment

Woman records pregnant belly in TikTok video

A woman, @niaanicole_, recorded the moment her baby was moving in her stomach. In the clip, she saw a bit of the head and assumed he was moving into the correct position for birth.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

SA amazed by moving belly

People flooded the comments on the video of the pregnant woman. Online users cracked jokes about the strange video.

MelaninQueen said:

"Best feeling ever."

Cosmic commented:

"I remember when my son moved head down very painful now he just kicks my ribs and is now mad at the eviction notice this Thursday."

Life as a young mama commented:

"Omg it didn’t hurt? That’s so amazing."

chishaAriel wrote:

"I would be scared and run."

Tyrah added:

"I'd run and leave my stomach there."

Ameeyah Realtor admitted:

"I would’ve passed out."

Lady accompanies bestie to give birth

A lady went viral after making a dance video with her pregnant friend. The woman's song choice made people laugh.

Lady who fell pregnant in high school thanks mom

Briefly News previously reported that having a baby at a young age comes with a lot of challenges. One young woman took to social media to share her experience after she unexpectedly fell pregnant while doing her matric year.

Luyanda Sokhela (@luyandasokhela1) took to TikTok to share a slideshow of images and screenshots from the time she and her partner found out they were expecting. She shared how her mother stepped up to take care of their child so that she could focus on her schoolwork and pass her matric.

Luyanda also goes on to share how she dedicated herself to her studies, passed Grade 12 with flying colours, and got accepted into varsity. Her partner also did right by her family and paid lobola.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News