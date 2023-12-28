One woman spoiled her grandmother in a meaningful way that she showed off in a sweet TikTok video

The lady presented her beloved grandmother with an unexpected surprise that required a lot of effort on her part

Many people were touched by the sweet moment between the grandchild and her grandmother, who was appreciative

A woman took extra steps to make her grandmother more comfortable. The lady posted a TilTok video showing people what she planned in time for Christmas.

A TikTok video shows gogo getting her room renovated by her granddaughter. Image: @sivuyirasmaseti

Source: TikTok

The video received thousands of likes from online users. People commented on the video raving about how much the woman did for her grandmother.

Grandmother gets new living space

A TikTok video by @sivuyiserasmaseti shows a woman presenting her grandmother with a room makeover. In the video, the older lady was delighted

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the clip:

SA delighted for grandmother

Online users commented that the video was heartwarming. Many applauded the young woman for doing the most for her grandma.

Brother Sphe said:

"Xhosa people makes good noise. Well done sisi thanks for making her happy."

SugarBlooms commented:

"How I wish to do such things for my mother. I hope life is kinder to me."

mirriammoloi wrote:

"I love how she praised the Lord aso qghiba attitude ndakwazi nguwe lo uyenzo lento ke."

Mondekazi Ntshele gushed:

"She is so appreciative. Ndiyamthanda."

NtyatyiLimba added;

"She is my girl, she showed all the emotions in one scene.umonwabisile man."

Grandmother prays over grandchild's first car

A TikTok video shows a proud grandmother when her grandchild bought their first car. The old lady's reaction left many people touched.

Lady appreciates sweet gogo who bought her iPhone in cash

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman took to social media to show off how her grandmother spoiled her with a brand-new phone.

A video posted on TikTok by @siimply_kea shows her at an iStore with her gogo as she picks out a new Apple device.

According to iPhoneGeeks, Apple always makes sure to maintain the quality of the internal and external hardware components of iPhones, making them more reliable than other smartphones. This improves the overall build quality of the iPhones but makes them expensive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News