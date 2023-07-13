A TikTok video of an older woman with her grandchild gave South Africans fuzzy feelings

The elderly lady was walking at a leisurely pace at the shops while the younger dame seemed rather impatient

Netizens commented jokingly that going to the mall with an elder is the worst because of their constant stops

An old woman shopped leisurely with her granddaughter. Image: @thalukanyophathela0

Source: TikTok

People with aged grandmothers know how patient you must be with our senior citizens.

This young woman displayed the most patience in a beautiful video showing her shopping with her grandmother.

Old woman shops with her granddaughter in viral video

The old lady was strolling, and the young girl, although annoyed, walked patiently with her.

Her touching video warmed Mzansi's hearts on a cold day, and they shared their stories of shopping with their grandmothers.

@thalukanyophathela0's video got 203.2K views, and it showed her walking through the mall very slowly with her granny.

The young woman is carrying a shopping bag while the elderly lady walks beside her with her hand on her shoulder.

Watch the video here:

South Africans share similar experiences

Netizens experienced in spending time with gogo at the shops shared their funny but adorable moments.

A_blessing_she_is pointed out that grannies love to talk.

"Then she meets another granny and they stop and talk for 20 minutes."

Lusanda said she loves her granny but won't take her to the mall again.

"uGogo will stroll and stop suddenly and then start making conversations with strangers and then walk again."

User9338902582813's granny, on the other hand, is super fast.

"My granny is faster than Usain Bolt. Every time I have to chase after her."

Mbuzi.manyike said her granny is royalty.

"She said she's a queen and she shall walk at her own pace, thanks."

Kay9 offered encouraging words.

"Cherish her now while she's still here."

