A woman got big news that she's going to be a mother in a video that went viral because of her interaction with the doctor

The lady was trying to come to terms with her new reality while the health worker was trying to see how she was processing the reveal

Many people were thoroughly amused at the interaction between the doctor and the mom-to-be

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

One woman received the results of a pregnancy test in a video. Online users thought it was hilarious after seeing how her doctor delivered the results.

A TikTok video shows the moment a woman found out she would be a mother. Image: @sampanda42

Source: TikTok

Many people thought she gave viewers a hilarious pregnancy reveal. The video received hundreds of comments from people who had opinions about the doctor.

Woman reacts to pregnancy in a TikTok video

@sampanda42 posted the moment his wife found out that she was pregnant. In the video, the doctor kept asking if she was happy. The husband sounded excited over the news. In the video, the new mum-to-be said she was scared, and the doctor said she was definitely shaking.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans side eye doctor

Many peeps had varying opinions about the doctor. Netizens had jokes about how the doctor kept asking if she was happy.

Ntombi Ntanzi said:

"Hubby touching the ring to remind you that you married and not to stress, so sweet congratulations."

Ngilosi added:

"I don’t have the patience to be asked if I’m happy x100 times, I would have said voetsek."

penelopisces commented:

"Yazi the doctor killed me 'are you happy, are you happy, are you happy are you disappointed, you want the baby so you happy.' yoooh the pace."

brown_eyed_girl said:

"Hayi Dr, she's still in shock. Yes she's married, but needs to tell mom first. Congratulations nana."

Omontle MaKhumalo admitted:

"I’d cry."

Mothers have South Africans gushing

People love to see women who are mothers. One woman went viral for looking cute with her daughter.

Grateful woman gives thanks to God after giving birth to 5 babies in viral video

Briefly News previously reported that welcoming a new baby into the world is special as it is a time of great joy and excitement, as new parents get to meet their child for the first time. It is also a time of new beginnings as the family grows and changes.

A woman was not blessed with one nor two - but five beautiful bundles of joy.

Taking to TikTok, Chidimma Amaechi (@chidinmaamaechi34) posted a video showing the moment she was heavily pregnant and about to give birth and a compilation of cute clips of her quintuplets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News