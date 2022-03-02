A pregnancy reveal went awry after a woman's partner thought her pregnancy test was a positive Covid-19 test

Brandon Robert shared the clip of his partner trying to surprise him with a pregnancy test but his confusion turned it into a funny video

After Brandon spoke about being upset that she came over, his partner revealed that it was not a Covid-19 test

A pregnancy announcement that went wrong went viral on social media. @thebrandonrobert shared a clip of his partner handing him a box with her pregnancy test inside and his reaction was definitely unexpected.

His partner knew something was wrong as soon as he opened the box as his expression completely changed. Brandon began speaking about him going on a trip soon and his sick grandmother.

His confused partner asked him what he thought the pregnancy test was and it seems Brandon was under the impression that it was a positive Covid-19 test.

This man was convinced that his partner's positive pregnancy test was a Covid-19 test. Image: @thebrandonrobert / TikTok

Take a look at the video below:

Peeps were shocked at the man's peculiar reaction

@gretgilmo said:

"Hope his grandma doesn’t catch it."

@user790973788965 wrote:

"Not the brightest crayon in the box."

@MarkJones9721 shared:

"Picked a smart lad there to be the dad."

@Caroline commented:

"Not when it’s the clear blue that literally says pregnant."

@Nye responded with:

"If this man thought this was a COVID TEST he’s the one that’s not okay."

@Maria E. Lamas added:

"At first men thought covid tests were pregnancy tests. Now its the other way around. MEN!!"

Eish: Groove gone wrong, woman’s risky dance lands her on the floor

In more news about situations that went wrong, Briefly News previously reported that South African online users could not help but crack up in laughter while watching a video of a woman ending up on the floor after attempting a risky dance move.

The clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool on Twitter recently and sees a man and a woman dancing together at groove. A few seconds in the woman, who was dancing on top of a small stool, loses her balance and falls on her back.

In a second clip of the same video, the intoxicated man can be seen laughing and recounting the awkward incident in his mother tongue. One can only hope the woman didn’t sustain any serious injuries after the night of fun went south

