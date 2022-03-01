After being offered a job for R30 000, a South African man asked to pay his unemployed friend to use his car

His friend denied his request, resulting in both of them losing thousands of rand from not going forward with the mutually beneficial deal

Taking to Twitter, the young man shared his story, and locals are trying their best to throw waves of positivity his way

@motherboarddoc1 had a job offer with a salary of over R30 000 but he needed a car. He revealed that he asked his friend, who is not working, if he could use the car and pay him R9 000 until he could purchase his own vehicle.

His friend shut him down, even though he'd only need the vehicle for three months. The young man said he tried to call his cousin in Durban to borrow her car but he needed the vehicle on 28 February, so he was stuck.

He shared the cruddy situation on Twitter, stating that they both lost the bag. Tweeps tried to be positive and convince the young man that he'd get something better soon.

This young man's friend said he couldn't use his car, resulting in both of them losing money. Image: @motherboarddoc1

Take a look at his post below:

Social media responds to the bag fumbling

@nkadi_b believes:

"I think he could have driven you at least ke, especially because he's not working."

@ClydeRouma shared some advice:

"Could get Uber guys for around 2k a week, they would agree..."

@Themba51760567 wrote:

"A tad unfair to say 'we lost the bag' that way. You lost the bag, you offered him crumbs. You cannot run a car for 3 months at R9k a month. You’ll see the day you have one."

@JusCallMeWill responded with:

"One day and you already dropped it? Go in tomorrow and act like you thought starting date was March."

@ThaboMtsweni10 offered up his car:

"Dude, I have a Chevrolet 2017 chilling if you still need it."

@mmakgotso_4 asked:

"So they gave you a day's notice to start at this job?"

