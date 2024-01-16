Prince Kaybee's saucy pictures on social media stole attention

Fans praised the award-winning music producer's looks but some criticised his smoking technique

The star's photos also sparked discussions about smoking accessories among some followers

Prince Kaybee definitely knows how to steal all the attention from the women on social media. The star recently shared pictures that drove his followers crazy.

Prince Kaybee caused a buzz with his hot pictures on social media. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee posts four hot pictures online

Prince Kaybee is the talk of the town after sharing his saucy pictures. The award-winning music producer recently reminded Mzansi why he is regarded as one of the hottest male stars in the country.

Taking to his page on X, (formerly known as Twitter) the Gugulethu hitmaker posted for pictures that sent fans into a frenzy. The four viral pictures showed the star in his car and smocking a cigarette.

Take a look at the pictures below:

SA ladies react to Prince Kaybee's pictures

Te star's fans shared mixed reactions about the pictures. Many admitted that Prince Kaybee is their crush. Some fans however commented on his smoking, one even pointed out that he is still learning how to smile from the way he held the cigarette.

@Arnold_Von_Mash said:

"I can tell you’re not a smoker Switching hands like you’re passing the to yourself. "

@keenzsm wrote:

"Aweee black stone cherry always when I'm drunk af aah nice one."

@CallDeMolz added:

"Anyone know where can I get a smoking filter or mouthpiece for blunts?"

@khuduga_ added:

"Bad boy for life."

@Chipane_Tseke commented:

"Can I See The Front Part Of Your T-shirt, Looks "

Prince Kaybee responds to fans accusing him of being a fraud

In more entertainment news, Briely News also reported that Prince Kaybee had a heated argument with his followers who called him out for claiming to be a South African. The star stood his ground against the fans.

We can all agree that the internet never forgets. Prince Kaybee was recently shocked after fans reminded him of his past posts. The star initially took to his page to explain that he is proud to be a South African.

