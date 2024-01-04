Social media is divided over Penny Lebyane's hot pictures, with Nota Baloyi criticising her for dressing inappropriately

Nota Baloyi's comments led some social media users to defend him, suggesting that Lebyane should dress more appropriately for her age

Despite the criticism, Lebyane stood her ground, expressing defiance and dismissing those who criticised her

Social media is divided over veteran radio and television star Penny Lebyane's recent hot pictures. The star who was dragged by Nota Baloyi over her saucy pictures shared more and pees are not feeling them.

Mzansi has weighed in on Nota Baloyi and Penny Lebyane's heated argument. Image: @lavidanota and @pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi and Penny Lebyane in heated exchange

Media personalities Penny Lebyane and Nota Baloyi started the new year on the wrong path following their heated online exchange. It started when Nota Baloyi blasted Penny over her birthday swimsuit picture.

The controversial music executive said Penny Lebyane should dress up and act her age and stop embarrassing her son. Penny fired back at Nota, but she did not stop there, she also shared more swimsuit pictures. She wrote:

"Wena @lavidaNOTA u mfana son. U think u are the "boss of us" women wt public profiles especially. Wa gafa u are delusional like a lot of misogynist on this app who dislike,despise us who strongly prejudiced against women. Our happiness, freedom & success drives U lot mad. "

SA defends Nota Baloyi amid exchange with Penny Lebyane

Social media users seemingly sided with Nota Baloyi about dressing appropriately. Some said the veteran broadcaster should act her age and stop arguing.

@DonaldMathekga said:

"Just dress up, stop showing children di kuku. Aowa."

@Manalive1234 commented:

"Yall are defending moral decadence with yall nerves and menopause. Suddenly young men your sons age make remarks that are disrespectful and then le ba offended. Aowa."

@YerhuMmapimele wrote:

"I did say the picture will bring disrespect to you Penny, which you were not looking for. Yes, we were the first youth of the democratic but lets appreciate our time is over sesi wa mina, we don't pass the 'vibe check' anymore."

