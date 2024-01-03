Nadia Nakai caught some smoke after posting a photo with her BFF

The Naaa Meaan rapper shared a holiday photo dump that included a picture with her friend, Bobby Blanco

Fans showed love to Bragga, while some netizens weren't too pleased with her cosy photo with Bobby

Nadia Nakai posted new pictures with her friend, but netizens suspected they were more than that. Images: nadianakai

Nadia Nakai is enjoying some time out in the sun and decided to show off some holiday content. The Naked Without founder flaunted her curves in a cute green two-piece and had tongues wagging, but not everyone had good things to say about her photos.

Nadia Nakai shows off gorgeous body

In recent months, Nadia Nakai has been putting in the work for her summer body and her dedication paid off because our girl is snatched!

The Runnin' Back rapper posted a new photo dump on a boat showing off her green two-piece and hourglass figure. The rapper's bestie, Bobby Blanco, made an appearance in one photo, looking at Nadia as though she took his breath away - she has that effect on many!

"Ain’t no C in Green but I’m seein Green."

Mzansi reacts to Nadia Nakai's photos

Netizens can't get enough of Nadia's photos and showered her with endless compliments:

TV personality, Sbahle Mpisane cheered Nadia on:

"Yasss mami!"

i_am_thrasher cheered:

"BRAGGA TO THE UNIVERSE!"

ayanda.myeki complimented Nadia:

"She is s*xy as hell!"

yuhitskhaya reacted:

"BRAGGA SNAPPED!"

However, other netizens questioned who Bobby Blanco was and why he and Bragga appeared suspiciously cosy in their photo:

eddiee2k asked:

"Who’s that in the last slide staring at my shawty like that??"

mlisacrazyt asked Nadia:

"Now we're jealous, who is looking at you like that?"

philz_mdibi_merane said:

"Hay, I won't entertain the last frame!"

Nadia Nakai and Pearl Thusi share a dance

In a recent report, Briefly News shared a video of Nadia Nakai and Pearl Thusi dancing together at the popular Konka nightclub.

The ladies' dance moves fueled negative comments from netizens who claimed the sultry moves were a desperate cry for attention:

Amakhosi4Life09 claimed:

"Pearl is lonely, somebody please help her. It's a cry for help."

