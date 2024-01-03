Nadia Nakai enjoyed her vacation to Cape Town, and while there, she donned a green swimsuit and was on a yacht

Fans were left mesmerised by her stunning physique, and many sang her praises for having a banging body

Nadia Nakai was one of the headlining acts for American rapper G-Eazy for his New Year's Eve concert

Nadia Nakai stunned in a green swimsuit that had her fans drooling. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Our faves are having a lot of sun drenched fun while some are on vacation. Nadia Nakai decided to go to Cape Town, where she is serving body and beauty.

Nadia Nakai stun and shows of that bod

Bragga went on a yacht cruise and wore a bulky green swimsuit. In a short video shared on Instagram, Nadia is seen dancing and shaking what her mama gave her.

X blog page @MDNnewss shared the video with heart and fire emojis.

Netizens react to Nadia Nakai

Her mesmerising physique captivated fans, and many applauded her for possessing an impressive figure.

@Samantha23450 added:

"Bragga always looks amazing."

@Aria4991 gushed:

"Nadia is always eating."

@TauTawana4 exclaimed:

"It's only two days of New Year but we already lost hope. When are we going to breathe marr!!!"

iamlerole said:

"You're honestly fighting us."

Nadia opens for G-Eazy

One of the main reasons Nadia Nakai went to CPT was that she had headlining duties as she opened for American rapper G-Eazy for his New Year's Eve concert. The Me, Myself, and I rapper G-Eazy performed at the University Of Cape Town Sportsfield. This was the US rapper's first time performing in the Mother City.

Nadia said she could not wait to experience the moment with her fans and the rapper.

“I can't wait for New Year’s in Cape Town!!! I'm one of the supporting acts for G-Eazy.”

Nadia denies stealing a R6K wig

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nadia Nakai denied stealing a R6 000 wig from a Namibian hair owner, Senia.

Bragga responded to the accusations by putting Senia on blast and said the quality of the wig was not up to standard. Nadia was to return the wig the next day if she was not prepared to buy it.

Nadia Nakai emphasised that the quality of the hair was bad, but Senia told Briefly News if the wig was really bad, then Nadia Nakai should not have left with it in the first place.

