Nadia Nakai faced backlash for a viral video showing her twerking with Nigerian fashion designer Swanky Jerry in Lagos

The clip sparked controversy, with some criticising her for allegedly disrespecting her late boyfriend AKA

However, some defended Nakai, arguing that since she wasn't married to AKA, she had the right to move on

Nadia Nakai has come under fire from social media users for dancing with Nigerian fashion designer and Young Famous & African co-star Swanky Jerry in a hot video.

Nadia Nakai has come under fire over her twerking video with Nigerian Star Swanky Jerry. Image: @nadianakai and @swankyjerry

Nadia Nakai twerks for Swanky Jerry

Nadia Nakai recently found herself trending on social media after her video with reality TV star Swanky Jerry went viral. The South African rapper was in Lagos for gigs and caught up with her co-stars.

The trending video of the rapper rocking a raunchy outfit and twerking for Swanky Jerry was shared on the X app by the popular entertainment blog MDN News.

Nadia Nakai and Swanky Jerry's video causes major uproar

The viral clip divided Mzansi's social media. Some blasted the More Drugs rapper for failing to honour her late boyfriend AKA who died in February this year. Some fans defended Nadia, saying she was not married to AKA, therefore she is allowed to move on after a few months.

@mash_iie asked:

"She’s done mourning?"

@SmokeyDrae wrote:

"It’s not like she was married anyway, let her enjoy herself "

@Jolene68541946 said:

"At least she is zimbo whatever she does SAns must minding their own business ,her fellow zimbos must address her."

@Tonymusara noted:

"Do people commenting dragging her even know who the Swanky guy is and how she knows him?"

@ThandoNkwa added:

"Aka moved very fast from his fiancé’s death, why can’t she move fast from a boyfriend?"

@mrango_eh said:

"Back to the streets where she belongs."

