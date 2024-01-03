Minnie Dlamini's viral video, featuring a cosmetic surgery filter, sparked speculation among South Africans

Social media users were initially convinced by the filter's effects, with some comparing her appearance to that of socialite Tebogo Thobejane

However, the truth emerged when it was revealed that the transformed look was due to a filter

Minnie Dlamini recently had Mzansi taking a double glance after a video in which she used a cosmetic surgery filter went viral on social media.

Minnie Dlamini confused her fans after using a filter in a viral video. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini's video confuses fans

South Africans were almost convinced that media personality Minnie Dlamini had some work done on her body after the star's video went viral.

A social media with the handle @Dineo_thulii shared the mother of one's video on X and wrote:

"Minnie Dlamini talks about the importance of taking a holiday. Side note, can't believe there are people who actually do surgeries to look like this"

SA reacts to Minnie Dlamini's video

Social media users admitted that the filter used by Minnie had them convinced that the actress had lip and cheek fillers. Some noted that the filter made Minnie look like the popular socialite and club hostess Tebogo Thobejane.

@seipaty_morgan said:

"I thought it’s Tebogo thobejane "

@bila_danford wrote:

"But guys are those lips hers ????? She looks so fake. Kanti y?"

@PrideMak_24 noted:

"I honestly thought this was Tebogo Thobejane "

@manimavuso commented:

"Is that a filter? What is actually going on with her face? Cheeks and upper lip in particular."

@Dineo_thulii noted:

"It's a filter but can you believe there are people who actually do these things like TIs wife Tiny"

Minnie Dlamini flaunts body in underwear picture

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini really knows how to get tongues wagging on social. The TV presenter, who has been in the headlines for her drama with her ex-boyfriend, Itumeleng Khune, posted a sizzling picture on her Instagram page.

The mother of one is seen in a matching underwear set in the post. She captioned the snap with a message about the evolution of her body.

