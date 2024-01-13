A video of a taxi driver captured Mzansi's attention as he chases teenagers engaging in unruly behaviour

The short footage of the funny pursuit had thousands of TikTok users in stitches and dropping comments

SA people applauded the driver's efforts to discipline the youth and said it takes a village to raise children

A video of teenagers running from an angry taxi driver got SA buzzing. Image: @kayrolpineapple

Source: TikTok

A South African taxi driver displayed his commitment to keeping the streets in order by chasing down a group of teenagers.

Taxi driver angered by teenagers

The boys were smoking and dice-playing on the side of the streets when the man stopped and got out of his car. The TikTok video captures the driver's frustration while scolding the teens. The boys quickly scattered, leaving their money behind.

Video hits 100k viewer count

The clip posted by @kayrolpineapple is gaining traction with over 100,000 views.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans commended the taxi driver for taking personal responsibility by addressing behavioural issues within the community.

Watch the video below:

Instilling discipline in children

Many expressed the sentiment that more people like him are needed to instil discipline, even in children who are not their own.

Read a few comments below:

@itshillaries stated:

"It takes a village to raise children."

@njivaneg wrote:

"If they still can run/respect there's hope."

@lebomellow mentioned:

"We need more people like him."

@octavia_ralefatane posted:

"He understands how things like this can easily shape your entire life. He is a good man."

@princessnkhos commented:

"If only all people would look out for kids like this the world would be a better place. Way to go my brother. "

@blessing_0270 shared:

"A taxi driver once hit us with his belt for playing soccer on the street. I didn't know my rights then otherwise he'd be in Sun City."

goodfella31314 added:

"We need more taxi drivers like him."

@jenny000065 highlighted:

"The way he is mad at them. I can tell he really cares. Good job sir."

Taxi driver hilariously flexes matric certificate

In another article, Briefly News reported that loud and comical taxi drivers just have a way of capturing people's attention and making them laugh out loud.

In a refreshing twist on stereotypes, a KZN from Pietermaritzburg taxi driver went viral on TikTok, showcasing his matric certificate against the backdrop of his usual workspace – the driver's seat.

Source: Briefly News