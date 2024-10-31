The South African singer Nomcebo recently celebrated her birthday as she turned 39

The star posted pictures of herself showing how she celebrated her special day on Instagram

The Jerusalema hitmaker shared the pictures on her page and paired it with a heartwarming message

Nomcebo Zikode celebrated her birthday in style. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

The South African musician Nomcebo Zikode recently marked another year around the sun.

Inside Nomcebo Zikode's 39th birthday

The South African Jerusalema hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode celebrated her special day in style. The star recently turned 39 and shared pictures of how she enjoyed her birthday.

The Grammy Award winner posted the pictures on her Instagram page and paired them with a heartwarming message.

She wrote:

"I’d love to say thank you to all my friends & family as well as my supporters who made my day extra special today. I appreciate all the gifts, texts and phone calls from each and every one of you. Grateful to see another year. Decor by my kids @z.iyanda_n and @luyanda_fraser. Makeup by @z.iyanda_n. Sponsored by @fraserselwyn #MotherOfWealth #BirthdayGirl #NomceboZikode."

See the post below:

Fans wish Nomcebo a happy birthday

Shortly after she shared her birthday post, many of her fans and followers flooded her comment section with warm wishes. Here's what they had to say:

nomcebozwide said:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

Bontle Modiselle wrote:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

the_real_noly responded:

"Happy birthday honey."

Actress Thandeka Dawn King shared:

"Happy belated birthday sthandwa."

fanelefm replied:

"Happy birthday queen."

yarden.yaakov said:

"Happy birthday to an amazing woman."

azandakashangura335 wrote:

"Happy birthday Nomcebo Zikode."

Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode bag Grammy win

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman bagged a Grammy award for their smash collaboration. The three artist's single Bayethe won Best Global Performance at the prestigious ceremony in the US.

A video of the excited musicians accepting their awards at the Grammys made the rounds on social media. Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman topped the trends list after they bagged the Grammy. South Africans congratulated the three artists for flying the Mzansi flag high.

