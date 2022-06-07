Nomcebo Zikode and Master KG's hit song Jersalema have continued to make waves all over the world years after its release

The gospel hit, which has amassed 499 million YouTube views, has become the highest-earning song in South Africa

Nomcebo, who wrote and performed the song, took to social media to celebrate the track's global success despite her public fallout with Master KG

Nomcebo Zikode couldn't hide her joy after her hit song, Jerusalema, featuring Master KG, got certified gold by The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

She celebrated how the track has become the highest-earning song in Mzansi and also how the song keeps making global strides years after its release.

The talented singer took to her Instagram page to reminisce about her music journey and how the success of her single is a dream come true, TimesLIVE reports. She wrote:

"I wrote and performed “JERUSALEMA” in my language isiZulu. The success it has had has been recognised around the world and today it is the highest-earning song in South Africa earning Gold Status @riaa_awards."

The star also touched on the drama that surrounds the song. Last year, Nomcebo had a public fallout with Master KG concerning dividing the funds from the song. She added:

"I’ve lived an amazing life with great people who have helped me throughout my ups and downs. Despite the fact that some people have attempted to dim my light and downplay my work and achievement. I am proud of myself and I know that my voice will forever be synonymous with this great accomplishment."

