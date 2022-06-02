Lady Du is grateful for all the good things that have been happening in her life, and she is not shy to show appreciation

The Amapiano hitmaker headed to her social media pages to share a lengthy, heartwarming prayer with her millions of fans

Lady Du even thanked God for her fans and followers, whose unwavering support has kept her afloat all these years

Lady Du recently headed to her social media pages to show gratitude for the support that her fans and followers show her.

Lady Du has taken to her social media pages to show gratitude to her fans and followers. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the star recently celebrated her birthday at a local club, and the event was a complete success.

Per the publication, the Woza hitmaker said she was grateful to God for all her blessings. She also said the Holy Spirit is her strength whenever she feels like giving up. She said:

"Lord I thank you for all you have given me if I asked for more I’d be ungrateful, thank you for the light in my life, for the blessings. thank you for always pulling through for me. For all the people in my life that are supporting me. Thank you for your Holy Spirit that takes over me when ever I feel like giving up. Kindly do the same for others. Makwande kukhanye nakwabanye."

Lady Du did not end there; the stunner also took time to pray for her fans and followers. She prayed to God to grant her fans all their heart desires. She added:

"To you that’s reading this post, Heavenly Father I pray that you bless this soul that’s reading my post now, I pray that you protect and guide them to be able to hear you when you speak, I pray that you give them everything they pray for and more. Let your grace fall apon them. It is a tough time right now but I pray you lift their spirit so they remember you in times of need. We thank oh father amen."

Source: Briefly News