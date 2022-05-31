A young lady in Ghana is in a state of confusion after her best friend asked her to be the bridesmaid at her wedding

The interesting twist about the story is that the bride-to-be is getting married to the invitee's ex-boyfriend

The lady says she feels betrayed by her own best friend but social media users have been asking her to be more positive

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Ghanaian lady who felt betrayed by her best friend has decided to ask for public advice after she was invited by the friend in question to perform a rather ridiculous task.

Narrating her woes in an anonymous , the lady indicated that her best friend is getting married to her former boyfriend of three years.

With no prior knowledge whatsoever, the to-be bride just sent an invitation to her, asking that she comes to serve as the bridesmaid at the wedding with her ex-boyfriend.

Photo of lady wailing Photo credit: Hans Neleman

Source: UGC

Reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Many social media users shared interesting thoughts about and Briefly News gathered the highlights.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Robbythejoke GH commented:

You are lucky they invited you to the wedding..... You think relationship is a game... You quite and come back any time u want... Nonsense

Israel Jacob indicated:

This is not feeling of betrayal but feeling of jealousy, your friend doesn't need any permission from you to date your ex, since you've decided to let him go she found him worthy to be a life partner, however the decision for you to be the maid of honor is a choice you have to make, if you're not comfortable with it as you said, just decline it. And move on with your life.

Prince Yaw Gharbin said:

I don’t see any betrayal here. You are just bitter because your friend is getting married to someone you inwardly still have some feelings for. She has at least informed you and you said it yourself that this your friend advised you not to leave the guy but you left anyway. So what, because she is your friend so she shouldn’t grab what could be the best in her life?

Read the full account below

Lady Says Her Boyfriend Wants To Break Up With Her Because She's Going To Canada For Masters

In another interesting twist, a young Ghanaian lady has taken her relationship woes online in search of a solution after finding herself in a rather tight spot with her boyfriend.

Narrating her story to Starr Forum on GHOne, the young lady who went anonymous revealed that her boyfriend, who she loves to the moon and back, is threatening to break up with her if she travels outside the country for her master's degree.

According to the narrator, her father is already going through preparations to get her a visa and other important documents she needs to leave for Canada for her studies but she does not want to lose her boyfriend either.

Source: Briefly News