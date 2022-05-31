A man found himself in a tough situation when his girlfriend told him that she was pregnant with another ma’s baby

The guy took to social media for advice as bae wants him to stick around as the baby is apparently going to the dad when it is born

People had mixed feelings as some had lived this nightmare and it did not turn out well, while others had hope

A man was slapped with some facts that sent him spinning. After finding out that his girlfriend is pregnant with another man’s baby, the man turned to social media for some advice. Our guy was tripping!

It is not an easy decision to make to take on another person’s children when you are aware that they exist, and it is even harder when you didn’t know they were there until you were two feet in.

Twitter user @Thabza_sbanyoni took to social media with a heavy heart and a puzzling mind in hopes of getting some advice that would give him some clarity and direction. While his bae is pregnant with another man’s baby, she wants him to stick it out as she claims to be handing the baby to the father once it is born… what a wow!

“My girlfriend got impregnated by someone else, she's asking me to hang in there until she gives birth and she will take the child to the father then we continue with the relationship.”

Briefly News had the pleasure of speaking to the man and getting some insight into why he had even considered staying with her. Opening up in hopes of inspiring others to be more sensitive, the man admitted that he too had been unfaithful in his relationship:

"I also cheated on her and impregnated someone else so it's a 50/50 situation men need to understand that women have feelings too. If they can forgive cheating why can't we."

The people of Mzansi tell the man to run and never look back, it’s a trap

A lot of people seem to have been in similar situations and it has never turned out well. Fellow social media users told their boy to call it quits and move on with his life as that baby is not going anywhere. There were a few people who sympathized with the mother and asked the man to look deep into his heart to accept the child and allow her to be a mom. It is a lot to digest, shame!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@lurh_khaba has hope:

“9 months into encane nje, don't let situations ruin everything, they are meant to be overcome... Pray about it, join men who pray, you not the only one, it doesn't start or end with, people will talk so what? God is with you my son.”

@The__Ghosted_ has ridden this rodeo:

“At least she didn't leave you to marry him. You're lucky. My partner in crime disappeared on me to marry his pregnant girlfriend. Soon, the baby will be 1... I'm still here just waiting, with promised date of return.”

@moscowdollar123 feels he should hold onto his woman:

“You a king for understanding. Don't let that homewrecker of a man ruin your relationship. Go to the prayer closet and prayer for your relationship and be a great step dad.”

@LebogangRaphah2 is on team RUN:

@princeGolide shared his story:

