Influencer Rosario and her husband Michael Rosario are excited to announce that they are expecting a ninth son

The two held a gender reveal party that entailed their whole family reacting to blue confetti falling from a balloon, which signified it was a boy

Several netizens have come out to support them while a number wished that there was a daughter on the way this time

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A woman from Texas and her husband are expecting yet another son, making him their ninth son.

Yalanca and Michael Rosario with 7 of their kids. Photo: Yalanca Rosario.

Source: Facebook

The excitement in the family

In a YouTube video that showed the entire family consisting of sons and their father, Yalancia Rosario revealed that they were all excited.

Together with Michael Rosario, the two are the parents of Jamel, 12; Michael Jr, 9; Angelo, 8; Armani, 6; Prince, 5; Sincere, 3; Armani, 1; and a 5-month-old, Gimani.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Everybody’s excited? Are you excited for your baby brother?” she asked her family members

“So there you go, boy number nine, for us. What are the odds?” she posed.

Active on many platforms

The news did not only excite her family members but other people online as well who follow the couple religiously as they are very active on many other platforms.

Below are some of their reactions:

Sherry Nicole said:

“I’m so happy for you. Nine times the blessings."

Roblyn Michelle wrote:

“Awww, you are having another boy, amazing, but it would have been nice for at least another daughter."

Tamesha Noel shared:

“Amazing, I love it."

The couple is active on various social media platforms, repeatedly updating their followers on their growing family.

Mother, 32, delivers 3rd consecutive set of twins, births 6 children in 5 years

In other news about big families, Briefly News previously reported that a New York-based couple celebrated after they welcomed their third consecutive set of twins. Jolene Mckee, 32, and her husband, Andrew, 33, from Brooklyn, New York welcomed their fifth and sixth babies in just five years.

According to Metro UK, the two named their last set of twins Aiden and Jaiden, who are three months old. Speaking during a recent interview with members of the fourth estate, the mother said her last twins are like a blessing, considering she welcomed them in her third pregnancy.

''I never envisioned myself with a big family. I thought I’d only have maybe one or two kids. But it is such a blessing that I have had six babies from just three pregnancies. When I discovered I was pregnant with twins for the third time, I just fully accepted that this must be what I was appointed to do." the mum, Jolene said.

Source: Briefly.co.za