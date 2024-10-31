As always, the South African rapper and businesswoman Boity Thulo looked stunning

Recently, the Whuz Dat hitmaker looked classy as she celebrated Champagne Day with some of her friends

The star posted the pictures on her Twitter (X) page, and many of her fans and followers complimented her beauty

Boity Thulo celebrated Champagne Day. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African rapper and media personality Boity Thulo had fans drooling over her beauty on social media.

Boity Thulo celebrates Champagne Day

The media personality and reality TV star Boity Thulo looked all sorts of stunning recently as she was out and about with some of her industry friends.

The 34-year-old rapper and businesswoman celebrated Champagne Day alongside her chomies recently. Boity shared the pictures of them having a sip of champagne on her Twitter (X) page, and she captioned them:

"#ChampagneDay #ToastWithMoet."

See the images below:

Fans compliment Boity

Shortly after she shared the pictures on her social media page, many of her fans and followers flooded the comment section with complimentary messages, and others were stunned by how gorgeous she looked. Here are some of the reactions:

@RyanNgcobo_RSA said:

"The Queen, we love you babe."

@IamthabangK wrote:

"The smile from the second frame.. i'd do it anytime with you, Past or no Past."

@Makhuele complimented:

"You're stunning. Please give us your skin routine."

@Ladyormisstoyou responded:

"You're so beautiful, can't believe you frame 4 you let him go just like that."

@Nthabi8827 commented:

"Heh o motle Boitumelo. Absolutely gorgeous!"

@thulibecana replied:

"Moet aside, Boity awusemhle ntombi!! The hair."

@_RopafadzoMoyo said:

"You look soo good."

@GatsheniSanele9 shared:

"May the Lord and your ancestors bless you with a man that you deserve."

Boity Thulo admires ex-boyfriend Cassper Nyovest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo had the time of her life at Cassper Nyovest's Billiato all-white party.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker hosted a star-studded get-together, celebrating his 33rd birthday with some celebrity friends. However, Mzansi looked beyond Boity's praise for her ex-boyfriend's party and questioned if they were back together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News