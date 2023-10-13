Nomcebo Zikode has dropped a new song iNkanyezi and fans are loving it

The Grammy-award-winning singer announced a few days ago that she had new music on the way and it has finally arrived

Fans gave the song a standing ovation and welcomed Nomcebo back to releasing music

Fans are excited to finally hear Nomcebo Zikode's new song 'iNkanyezi' and they gave it a huge thumbs-up. Images: nomcebo_zikode

Noncebo Zikode has finally released her new single, iNkanyezi. The singer announced her new song with a short snippet to get her fans ready for the beautiful track. Fans gave the song a huge thumbs-up and congratulated the Grammy award winner for her amazing work.

Nomcebo Zikode releases new song

Posting on her Instagram page, Nomcebo Zikode revealed that she had new music on the way with a snippet of her song, iNkanyezi featuring producer/ songwriter, Exclusive Drumz.

After a day of waiting, fans were blessed with Nomcebo's new single at midnight in honour of fresh music Fridays:

"It’s been a long time coming and I’m excited to finally give you what you’ve been patiently waiting for!!!"

Fans weigh in on Nomcebo's song

Having already given the song the green light from the initial preview, fans were amped to hear iNkanyezi in its entirety and praised Nomcebo for her artistry:

adamahelsikya added:

"I love the song already even though I don't know the lyrics!"

zinjakhanya said:

"Gem. Best birthday gift ever!"

lujainamohsindarwish responded:

"Beautiful, love it! Proud of you my friend!"

thabisile_zikhali commented:

"What a beautiful song!"

makhadzi_khomola said:

"The moment we have been waiting for."

spense_ngidi12 responded"

"Beautiful song!"

itss.natashaa_nc commented:

"l love this song!"

london_londra_londres posted:

"We Americans love you!"

Nomcebo bags Forbes Africa awards

In a recent report, Briefly News shared details behind Nomcebo Zikode's Forbes Woman Awards honour where the singer bagged the Top Entertainer award.

Noncebo has risen to great heights in the past few years and has also gained a lot of fans and prestigious honours along the way.

At the beginning of 2023, the singer was awarded the Forbes Top Entertainer award just days after her monumental Grammy win.

